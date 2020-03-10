NOTORIUS ROBBER, BRUCE KUDZAISHE (23) WAS JAILED 58 YEARS for terrorising pedestrians and passengers in Marlborough and Mount Pleasant by Harare magistrate Grace Takundwa yesterday.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says……has anyone spotted that this is possibly a typical nameless …pf party youth member behaviour,..Im just saying!

Its interesting that corrupt senior Zanu pf leaders have shot and killed many, looted billions, land, businesses, farms, wildlife and more, yet none has ever been jailed. This kid who foolishly sold his soul to the devil, is paying for his stupid ways. The real multi million dollar criminals are living scott free and enjoying life worldwide.

Bruce Kudzaishe (23) who is of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to 25 counts of robbery.

Takundwa suspended 10 years on condition of good behaviour for five years while an additional 8 years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the complainants by April 30.

Prosecutor Mercy Ndingadii told the court that at a date not known to her Kudzaishe has been using a silver Honda Fit registration number AFB 6146 to rob passengers and pedestrians in Mount Pleasant and Marlborough suburbs.

In mitigation the robber told the magistrate to jail him since he needed to rest in prison.

“Just give me a custodial sentence so that l take a rest in robbing people while in prison,” he said. byo24

Join Zimbabwe Global News group and encourage others to join 303,641 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 303,641 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,904 likes

24,959 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngw…/…/10216973817674517/……