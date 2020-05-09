Now you know why you have an angry MTHWAKAZI people and party,…now you have been schooled-DISCUSS!

BULAWAYO (DARK CITY-Cowdray park) residents puctured waiting for water bowsers

Residents from Bulawayo’s Cowdray Park suburb endured a torrid night standing at water points where City Council water bowsers were expected to deliver water.

To put Bulawayo water issues into perspective, you need to understand how Zanu PF always stifled any form of development that could potentially regenerate development, agriculture, business and welfare of the people of Matebeleland. Issues regarding Matebeleland Zambezi water project (MZWP), Nyamandlovu Acquifer, Gwaai-Shangani dam, Mguza Acquifer, all abundant water sources that would have turned Matebeleland into a green belt, were only left as paperwork for future studies under Mugabe and Zanu pf yet all were tabled under the Rhodesian Ian Smith Regime.

Matebeleland was always seen as a province that needed to be ruthlessly quashed, destabilised, dismantled, denied privileges, marginalised and forced into submission by the Zanu pf regime. Look at the murderous gukurahundi genocide where over 20,000 unarmed civilian Ndebeles from Matebeleland and Midlands were butchered by the Mugabe/ Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime, see how Mugabe’s nephew Philip Chiyangwa was enriched when allowed to destroy Matebeland through Chiyangwa led AAG-Afirmative Action Group.

Look at how Mugabe went on to flood Bulawayo with Zanu pf using PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance Ministries and Magaya who commissioned a site in Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 5 000 medium to low density houses would be constructed as part of the multi-million housing project spearheaded by the church using its Zanu pf leverage so the church could construct houses in Bulawayo. Mugabe fell in the 2017 Coup that never was, and since then do you see or hear of Magaya showing off his millions through his Zanu pf connections or Chiyangwa doing the same? They fell silent because they know how evil and ruthless the very system that promoted them through Mugabe and Zanu pf, is a blood thirsty system that will torture, maim, forcibly imprison without trial, kill, and enforce disappearances along with reveal exactly what would have transpired mostly illegal, activity for certain individuals to amass wealth while impoverishing the people, skewered teacher and nurse and police recruitment across matebeleland where the people of Matebeleland were deliberately denied access to such opportunities yet people were bussed in from other regions to Matebeleland as a way of destroying the language, culture, unity and history of Matebeleland by mixing it and eventually silence all marginalisation, issues, genocide pain and hurt that the people of Matebeland have. incase you miss the point, the most that Mugabe openly admitted about the people of Matebeleland was that the men in Matebeleland only wanted to leave school and work in menial work in South Africa, on farms, mines, hotels, catering and so forth, earn enough to buy a blanket and a bicycle and their lives are fulfilled…..clearly different to his own corrupt multimillionaire thieving kith and kin, .,..now you know why you have an angry MTHWAKAZI people and party,…now you have been schooled-DISCUSS!

Bulawayo water supplies: Sustainable alternatives for the next decade

Bulawayo is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of nearly one million people. It is located on the watershed of Umzingwane and Gwayi catchments. The former is part of the Limpopo basin, while the latter drains into the Zambezi basin. Bulawayo has a good potential of economic development but has been stymied by lack of sufficient water. The city currently relies on five surface sources in the Umzingwane catchment where it has to compete with evaporation.

The well field from the Nyamandlovu aquifer in the Gwayi catchment, which was constructed as an emergency measure during the 1992 drought, is currently not operational. Alternative water supply sources are far and expensive. A multilinear regression model was developed to analyse and quantify the factors affecting water consumption. It was found that per capita water consumption is very low, indicating suppressed demand. Water rationing, tariffs, rainfall, population growth and gross domestic product are the main factors influencing water consumption in Bulawayo.

Assuming that these factors will continue to be influential, future water consumption was projected for intensive, regular and slack water demand management. Future water consumption was then compared with the current water supply capacity in order to determine the date by which the next water supply source is required. With slack demand management, the Nyamandlovu well field should have been operational by 2003, while by the year 2007 an additional source of water is required. With intensive demand management and assuming low population growth, current capacities may suffice to satisfy the suppressed demand until the year 2015, by which time Nyamandlovu wells should be operational again.

The additional water supply sources that are currently being considered for Bulawayo (namely the Zambezi water pipeline; Gwayi Shangani dam; Mtshabezi dam; Lower Tuli dam; and Glass block dam) were then compared with an alternative water source not yet contemplated, namely drawing groundwater from Umguza, part of the Nyamandlovu aquifer. The paper then provides details of the Umguza alternative, which was designed at pre-feasibility level by Mkandla [Mkandla, N., 2003. Bulawayo water supplies: Umguza well field as a sustainable alternative for the next decade. Unpublished M.Sc. WREM dissertation. University of Zimbabwe, Harare].

All alternative additional water supply sources were compared in terms of their Net Present Values. It was found that Umguza well field is the least-cost alternative to meet additional water demand. The Umguza alternative will be able to satisfy water demand for a period of six to ten years. Thereafter, the second least-cost alternative, namely Gwayi Shangani dam, must be on stream. Publication: Physics and Chemistry of the Earth, Volume 30, Issue 11-16, p. 935-942. Pub Date: 2005 Mkandla, Noel; Van der Zaag, Pieter; Sibanda, PeterAbstract

Anyway, back to the article:-An eyewitness who was at the venue said, “Its 8PM and Cowdray Park residents are still waiting for a water bowser which was scheduled to deliver the water at 2pm. No social distancing in the queue. Some are not wearing masks. Its dark now and most people in the queue are women.”

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority recently started rehabilitating Nyamandlovu Aquifer boreholes in an emergency programme after deploying a specialised team to work on augmenting Bulawayo’s water supplies.

Government last month availed $10,6 million to Zinwa to enable the authority to rehabilitate 15 boreholes at the aquifer to improve water supplies in Bulawayo.

The rehabilitation works will increase water drawn from the aquifer to eight megalitres per day from an average of three megalitres.- Byo24