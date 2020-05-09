USUALLY HAPPY WITH A BICYCLE AND BLANKET, TWO Bulawayo, men stole a car and swapped it for 3 donkeys and a cart.

TWO men from Bulawayo’s Old Pumula suburb allegedly stole a Toyota Ipsum motor vehicle and swapped it for three donkeys and a cart.

Michael Moyo (26) and Leeroy Sibanda (22) pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of the motor vehicle when they appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira on Friday.

They were sentenced to six years in jail, but two years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The court was told on April 27 at 5pm, Keith Tshuma (32) was driving a Toyota Ipsum which he had borrowed from Jonah Muchingani.

The vehicle ran out of fuel in Pumula and Tshuma, who was drunk, left it unattended with keys on the ignition port intending to seek assistance from a nearby shopping centre.

When he returned, Tshuma failed to locate the vehicle and went home to sleep.

The following day, Tshuma made a report at Western Commonage Police Station on April 29. The court heard that on May 6, detectives received information that the stolen vehicle was being kept at Never Ncube’s homestead at Chaser Forest Village under Chief Deli in Tsholotsho. Detectives recovered the vehicle from Gadzirai Ncube.

After being questioned, Ncube said he bought it from Moyo and Sibanda in a swap and top up arrangement.

Ncube indicated that he paid with three donkeys and a cart, leaving a R6 000 balance, leading to Moyo and Sibanda’s arrest on May 7.

Source – newsday