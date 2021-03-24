Police arrested 14 people overnight following a second night of protests in Bristol over a controversial new government bill.

Police made several arrests following another night of protests in Bristol. (SWNS)
Police and protesters at College Green in Bristol where police said around 130 people had gathered earlier in the evening. Picture date: Tuesday March 23, 2021.
Police and protesters in Bristol face each other during a second night of demonstrations. (SWNS)
Specially trained public order officers from Avon and Somerset Police, British Transport Police, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Welsh forces were deployed. (SWNS)
John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said his colleagues in Bristol feel 'under siege'. (SWNS)
Avon and Somerset Police tweeted at about 2.40am that the protest 'has now concluded after officers enforced COVID-19 legislation'. (SWNS)
Police reminded the public that gatherings were not permitted, adding that demonstrators 'risk spreading the virus further'. (SWNS)
Home secretary Priti Patel criticised the 'criminality and violent behaviour' during the most recent protests. (SWNS)
Officers on horseback patrol the streets of Bristol following another night of protests. (SWNS)
One of those arrested was in connection with the disorder in Bristol on Sunday, Avon and Somerset Police said in a tweet. (SWNS)

