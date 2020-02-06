POLICE BUST unlicensed liquor, Musombodhiya liquor syndicate at Minister Dr. Joram Gumbo;s house in Harare also serving as a brewery at House Number 19, Stellenbosch, Sunridge in Marbelreign.

POLICE BUST unlicensed liquor, Musombodhiya liquor syndicate at Minister of State for Presidential Affairs (Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes), Dr. Joram Gumbo;s house in Harare also serving as a brewery at House Number 19, Stellenbosch, Sunridge in Marbelreign.

Police recovered several cartons of the illegal liquor popularly known as Musombodhiya, drums of ethanol and some concoction used in the brewing of the harmful brew, several drunk workers, sleeping in dirty linen at the illegal liquor haven in Marlbereign .