TRAFIGURA SOURCES FUEL FROM TERRORISTS CLAIMS BITI adding that Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because the pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.,’ The outspoken Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President Tendai Biti weighed in on the Kuda Tagwirei Trafigura divorce which saw the fuel mogul selling his stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to Trafigura.

Biti said Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because the pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.

Tweeted the advocate:

TENDAI BITI@BitiTendaiThe report that fuel cartels #Trafigura & #Sakunda are cutting links is false & misleading .Truth is heat is on #Trafigura after irrefutable evidence of the dubious terror & criminal sources of the fuel it has supplied .Zim has been a pawn in infrastructure of terrorist greed

It headlined yesterday that Kuda Tagwirei was selling his 51% stake in Trafigura leaving the fuel company to take fuel supply and distribution at all Redan, Puma and Sakunda service stations.

Biti was also shocked by the president’s response to the Zanu pf youth leaders exposure of corruption by people including Kuda Tagwirei. PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unpopular move to suspend corruption busting party youth leaders has triggered a negative reaction from among locals who accuse the national leader of condoning the vice.

Party national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and deputy secretary Lewis Matutu were Wednesday slapped with 12-month suspensions by Mnangagwa following an earlier politburo.

They were being accused of indiscipline after they convened a press conference outside party approval to gush out torrents of graft accusations against controversial oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a known ally to the president.

Tsenengamu and Matutu had taken turns to accuse Tagwirei of causing hardship among ordinary Zimbabweans through underhand dealings that have turned the country’s fragile economy on its head.

MDC Deputy President Tendai Biti was amazed by Mnangagwa’s surprise response to an attempt to expose corruption.

“On what basis is punitive action taken against members who have attacked and exposed wrongdoing by non-members. How does an attack on external players cause internal (Zanu-PF) disharmony? Unless of course as we always argue, you (Mnangagwa) are the Arch-bishop of plunder. His grace the Pillager,” Biti wrote on twitter.

MDC politician and lawyer Fadzai Mahere also attacked Mnangagwa for blaming sanctions for the economic crisis whilst he was apparently in support of corruption.

“The Godfather of corruption in Zimbabwe came out in full defense of his godson yesterday. Corruption is the albatross around Zimbabwe’s neck. Those at the top are responsible for it which is why they use sanctions to deflect away from the rot,” said Mahere.

Academic Pedzisai Ruhanya also attacked Mnangagwa for suspending the outspoken youth leaders.

“Zanu-PF is a violent, murderous and corrupt cartel. If one is violent, murderous and corrupt, that person has the right credentials for Zanu-PF.

“Zanu-PF cannot address corruption because that is its lifeline. It is like removing a patient from the theatre in the midst of a life-threatening operation.

“How does exposing corruption threaten Zanu-PF party unity, is Tagwirei a member of Zanu-PF, we know he funds Zanu-PF and its top leadership hence the anger.

“Clear evidence of a kleptocracy in Zimbabwe. You cannot speak against corruption. Instead, you must support and ululate at corrupt cartels that are destroying Zimbabwe such as SAKUNDA (Holdings) and its ugly leader Tagwirei,” said Ruhanya.

Top journalist and socialite Hopewell Chin’ono accused Mnangagwa for being the most corrupt.

“Now that Lewis Matutu has been suspended from Zanu-PF for saying Kuda Tagwirei is corrupt, what does that mean to a sane mind? He (Matutu) did not say Zanu-PF is corrupt. He said Tagwirei is corrupt and ED moved to suspend him, who then is Tagwirei’s Godfather?” said Chin’ono.- newzimbabwe – thezimbabwemail

www.newzimbabwevision,com says that Biti is a former government minister, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President, a seasoned lawyer with global links with powerful figures in the first world and therefore would not utter such a serious allegation without proof. If its true then we can rest assured that the First world will never loosen funding for the suffering Zimbabwe nation as its habouring dangerous links to terrorism, a threat to humanity across the globe.

This is serious and if the evidence is there, ship him to the US and they will swiftly deal with him and all his connections. Its fair to say that if Biti’s allegation is true, then Mnangagwa;s militarised Zanu pf regime is funded by terrorism , for example the controversial Command Agriculture programme which again is funded by Kuda Tagwirei .

If this is not dealt with immediately , then we are heading for serious trouble in Zimbabwe, look at the death destruction and suffering brought upon the people of Central, East, West and North Africa due to terrorist links which go on to wreak havoc across the First world. If this man has terrorist links then he must be prosecuted and jailed for it while all his wealth which now looks like it is proceeds of crime by virtue of his alleged terrorism connections, should all be confiscated by the Zimbabwe state and used to rebuild the nation which he has allegedly single handedly wreaked havoc in. His billions can be channeled towards health care, education, housing, roads, water, electricity, employment creation and other service delivery for the people of Zimbabwe who need answers and justice over all these allegations.

The outspoken Movement for Democratic Change (MDC ) Vice President Tendai Biti weighed in on the Kuda Tagwirei Trafigura divorce which saw the fuel mogul selling his stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe to Trafigura.Biti said Sakunda and Trafigura parted ways because the pressure was mounting on Trafigura which is headquartered in Switzerland after evidence of the criminal sources of the fuel is supplied emerged.Tweeted the advocate:

TENDAI BITI@BitiTendaiThe report that fuel cartels #Trafigura & #Sakunda are cutting links is false & misleading .Truth is heat is on #Trafigura after irrefutable evidence of the dubious terror & criminal sources of the fuel it has supplied .Zim has been a pawn in infrastructure of terrorist greed It headlined yesterday that Kuda Tagwirei was selling his 51% stake in Trafigura leaving the fuel company to take fuel supply and distribution at all Redan, Puma and Sakunda service stations. Biti was also shocked by the president’s response to the Zanu pf youth leaders exposure of corruption by people including Kuda Tagwirei. PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s unpopular move to suspend corruption busting party youth leaders has triggered a negative reaction from among locals who accuse the national leader of condoning the vice.

Party national commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu and deputy secretary Lewis Matutu were Wednesday slapped with 12-month suspensions by Mnangagwa following an earlier politburo.They were being accused of indiscipline after they convened a press conference outside party approval to gush out torrents of graft accusations against controversial oil mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a known ally to the president.

Tsenengamu and Matutu had taken turns to accuse Tagwirei of causing hardship among ordinary Zimbabweans through underhand dealings that have turned the country’s fragile economy on its head. MDC Deputy President Tendai Biti was amazed by Mnangagwa’s surprise response to an attempt to expose corruption.

“On what basis is punitive action taken against members who have attacked and exposed wrongdoing by non-members. How does an attack on external players cause internal (Zanu-PF) disharmony? Unless of course as we always argue, you (Mnangagwa) are the Arch-bishop of plunder. His grace the Pillager,” Biti wrote on twitter.MDC politician and lawyer Fadzai Mahere also attacked Mnangagwa for blaming sanctions for the economic crisis whilst he was apparently in support of corruption. “The Godfather of corruption in Zimbabwe came out in full defense of his godson yesterday. Corruption is the albatross around Zimbabwe’s neck. Those at the top are responsible for it which is why they use sanctions to deflect away from the rot,” said Mahere.

Academic Pedzisai Ruhanya also attacked Mnangagwa for suspending the outspoken youth leaders. “Zanu-PF is a violent, murderous and corrupt cartel. If one is violent, murderous and corrupt, that person has the right credentials for Zanu-PF. >”Zanu-PF cannot address corruption because that is its lifeline. It is like removing a patient from the theatre in the midst of a life-threatening operation. “How does exposing corruption threaten Zanu-PF party unity, is Tagwirei a member of Zanu-PF, we know he funds Zanu-PF and its top leadership hence the anger.

“Clear evidence of a kleptocracy in Zimbabwe. You cannot speak against corruption. Instead, you must support and ululate at corrupt cartels that are destroying Zimbabwe such as SAKUNDA (Holdings) and its ugly leader Tagwirei,” said Ruhanya. Top journalist and socialite Hopewell Chin’ono accused Mnangagwa for being the most corrupt.

“Now that Lewis Matutu has been suspended from Zanu-PF for saying Kuda Tagwirei is corrupt, what does that mean to a sane mind? He (Matutu) did not say Zanu-PF is corrupt. He said Tagwirei is corrupt and ED moved to suspend him, who then is Tagwirei’s Godfather?” said Chin’ono.- newzimbabwe – thezimbabwemail

‘WELCOME EVERYONE: 293,822 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘Twitter-@sibungwenor whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:1) Zimbabwe Global News 293,822 Members2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,709 likes24,756 followers.Manages NewzimbabwevisionFollowed by 12,814https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4