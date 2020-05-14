- Harare man from Jimmy Mhlanga (40),in court for disclosing another person’s Covid-19 positive status on a WhatsApp group
- BULAWAYO Covid-19 testing stops conducting tests due to a critical shortage of testing kits .
- President Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension indicating that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.
- COVID-19- Death toll is now 84,000 in US and 33,186 deaths in UK
- Ex PG Tomana and ex cop spokesperson Charity Charamba appointed into the diplomatic service and are part of a group that is undergoing training at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa Harare.
President Mnangagwa yesterday said he was under pressure to lift the national lockdown and re-open the country’s economy but indicated that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.
The extended lockdown is set to end on May 17.
Mnangagwa further indicated that he was considering extending the 11-member inter-ministerial taskforce set up to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. – Daily News