President Mnangagwa hints at lockdown extension indicating that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.

President Mnangagwa yesterday said he was under pressure to lift the national lockdown and re-open the country’s economy but indicated that his priority is to save lives first before the economy.

The extended lockdown is set to end on May 17.

Mnangagwa further indicated that he was considering extending the 11-member inter-ministerial taskforce set up to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. – Daily News