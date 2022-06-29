PROFESSOR MOYO laughs “Chamisa says heavens have endorsed him to lead, “I’m going to lead, no doubt about that, the heavens have endorsed me”.

EXILED former information minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has again laughed at the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

Addressing scores of mourners at the burial of the late constitutional law expert and academic Alex Magaisa in Mangisi Village, Chikomba district in Wedza, Mashonaland East province, Chamisa (44) said the heavens have endorsed him.

Moyo took issues with the statement and wrote, “Chamisa says heavens have endorsed him to lead, “I’m going to lead, no doubt about that, the heavens have endorsed me”.

“Zim political discourse is something else. Even God is a voter!,” Chamisa recently labeled Jonathan Moyo a Zanu-PF coach; insisting the opposition party would not take advice from the one-time ruling party strategist.

Moyo has been blasting the CCC for its decision to not set up structures across the country or make public its constitution, adding that all political parties should be mandated to do so.

He has gone further to suggest that political parties should be registered, with those that do not have a constitution or structures barred from engaging in electoral processes. Source – Byo24News