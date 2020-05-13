- LOW COST AIRLINE, EASY JET FOUNDER STELIOS FOUNDER Haji-Ioannou offers £5million reward to any whistleblower who can help scrap airline's £4.5billion deal to buy 107 new Airbus planes
- 'Prophet Bushiri and his spiritual father Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter fake news'.
- ZIMBABWE ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL Crispan Masuku (61) passed away on 13 May 2020 at 0200 hours at the United Bulawayo Hospital in Bulawayo
- 'ZANU PF MINISTER MUTODI says his life is under threat by War vets Chair Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo'
- Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) asks Mnangagwa to mediate in border dispute with Zambia over their common 1 600km border
Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has announced that he is partnering with his spiritual father Uebert Angel to launch a news channel called Apex World News to counter what they termed fake news.
Posting on Facebook, Bushiri said, “Prophet Uebert Angel and I will be launching this GENUINE NEWS CHANNEL – which unlike the FAKE NEWS media full of inauthentic stories about us and the world – will give you the truest and most accurate news with the most upmarket professionalism.”
The news channel will be launched in June. – Byo24