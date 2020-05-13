ZIMBABWE ARMY BRIGADIER GENERAL Crispan Masuku (61) passed away on 13 May 2020 at 0200 hours at the United Bulawayo Hospital in Bulawayo.

Brig-Gen Crispan Masuku was one of the Zimbabwe army Commanders who had sanctions imposed upon them for beeing enablers to the late despot, Robert Mugabe’s regime by the Western powers.

In 2014, Brig-Gen Crispan Masuku stood in for the late despot Robert Mugabe and conferred new ranks to 23 promoted lieutenant colonels who have been part of the regime that went on to assault, shoot and kill and enforce disappearance of opposition and activists along with forced exiling of millions of Zimbabweans across the disapora.

Mourners are gathered in Bulawayo at House Number 7, Masfield Road, Malindela. Sibusiso Ngwenya