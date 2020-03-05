SECOND BRIT to die from coronavirus with underlying health conditions, but the first in the UK has died after testing positive for coronavirus at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The person, who has not been named, had been admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday night.

The trust said in a statement on Thursday evening: “Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died. “The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus.

“The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family’s privacy.”

Boris Johnson reacted by saying his sympathies are with the family of the person.

Read more: Here are the four phases of the government’s coronavirus action planSpeaking to reporters, he added: “The situation is pretty much as it has been in the sense that we are still in the contain phase, though now our scientists and medical advisers are making preparations for the delay phase.”

Prof Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, also offered “sincere condolences” to the person’s family and friends and asked “that their request for privacy is respected”.

Department of Health and Social Care✔@DHSCgovukThis evening, @CMO_England confirmed that a patient in England who tested positive for coronavirus (#COVID19) has passed away.

The patient was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital and had underlying health conditions.

I am very sorry to report a patient in England who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died. I offer my sincere condolences to their family and ask that their request for privacy is respected.

The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions. We believe they contracted the virus in the UK and contact tracing is already underway.

The patient is the second Brit to die from coronavirus, but the first in the UK.

A man, who has not been named, died on board a quarantined cruise ship in Japan on Friday last week.

New coronavirus cases in the UK up to 9am on Thursday (PA)New coronavirus cases in the UK up to 9am on Thursday (PA)Thursday’s announcement comes after the Department of Health said the number of UK cases rose to 115 on Thursday.

However, the PA new agency reported the figure was 116.

Eighteen people have so far recovered from coronavirus in the UK, with 45 being treated at home.

Earlier on Thursday, Downing Street said it is “highly likely” that coronavirus will now spread in a “significant way”. bbc

