The bodies of 7 Zimbabweans who were killed in a road accident in SA on Sunday evening are expected in the country via Beitbridge Border Post between today and tomorrow .

The remains of seven Zimbabweans who were killed in a road accident in South Africa on Sunday evening are expected in the country via Beitbridge Border Post between today and tomorrow, an official has said.

Zimbabwe’s Consul-General to South Africa, Mrs Melody Chaurura, said yesterday that they had completed the paper work for five of the victims. She said they were expected to conclude all the identification and repatriation processes by the end of tomorrow.

Mrs Chaurura, who is leading a team from the consulate that travelled to Musina, expressed gratitude to the South African government.

The deceased are Gilbert Mahonolwa (50), Sunday Winston (28), Morris Tauyanago (62), Shelter Muzvidziwa (33), Ngaakudzwe Tauyanago (1), Sharon Nyathi (26) and Kudzai Chirengende (24).

They are all from Chiredzi district.

“We arrived in Musina on Tuesday night and have been able to identify all the deceased who are all Zimbabweans,” said Mrs Chaurura.

She said they expected to complete the paperwork for two others by tomorrow.

Mrs Chaurura said they had engaged the Road Accident Fund to assist with meeting repatriation costs for the deceased. newsday

