SEVEN machete and axe wielding Zimbabweans raid business centre in Gokwe attacking and robbing everyone , forcing shops open

SEVEN machete and axe wielding Zimbabweans on Friday swooped down on Nyaradza business centre in Gokwe South before attacking and robbing everyone present.

The gang which was travelling in an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle also forced open shops and looted groceries, mainly alcoholic beverages while assaulting and cursing their victims they would have found with no money or valuables in their possession.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday night.

She said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who left several people at the business centre nursing injuries. herald

