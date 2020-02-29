South Korea has 17 dead, 594 new corona cases in one day, now 2,931 cases, and the highest number of confirmed cases outside China, where the outbreak started.

CORONA VIRUS: South Korea, 17 dead, 594 new cases in one day, total 2,931 cases in the country so far.

This brings the number of infections in South Korea to 2,931. Seventeen people have died in the country so far.

South Korea has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China, where the outbreak started.

The army has been mobilised in the worst-hit region. Soldiers are disinfecting large parts of the city.

Separately, there has been concern over a number of new cases of unknown origin in the US states of California and Oregon.

What’s happening in South Korea?Most of the new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease were in Daegu, the south-eastern city that has been at the centre of the country’s outbreak.

The spread of the virus in South Korea has been linked to the fringe Christian group Shincheonji Church. Authorities believe members infected one another during services in Daegu and then fanned out around the country, apparently undetected. bbc

