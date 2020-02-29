“Ginimbi” Kadungure, has offered a $400 000 monthly out-of-court settlement deal with (Zimra) to clear over $3,4 million tax liabilities.

SOCIALITE and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, who is facing charges of tax evasion and smuggling, has offered a $400 000 monthly out-of-court settlement deal with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) to clear his over $3,4 million tax liabilities.

Kadungure, who was represented by Jonathan Samukange, told deputy chief magistrate Chrispen Mberewere that his defence was about to reach an agreement with the State for an out-of-court settlement, but the deal was yet to be signed by both parties.

His lawyer could not confirm or deny the deal.

But the State, represented by Lovert Masuku, confirmed that there was a deal in the offing and consented before the court to postpone the matter.

Mberewere postponed the matter to March 10.

Allegations are that between February 2009 and May 2016, Kadungure, being a director of Piko Trading, evaded paying tax and falsified financial statements that they sold gas worth $3 194 329, including value-added tax (VAT), while in actual fact, the total sales figure was $24 187 026.

Zimra was reportedly prejudiced of $2 512 149.

Kadungure is also being charged with smuggling 5 289 kilogrammes of liquefied petroleum gas into Zimbabwe, prejudicing Zimra of $672 533 in customs duty.

He is also accused of failing to remit his employees tax contributions amounting to $355 559 to the tax collector and the other charge of neglecting to furnish files or returns required by the commissioner of taxes, as defined by the Income Tax Act.

The State alleges that Zimra suffered a prejudice of $300 866. – newsday

Join the group and encourage others to join 300,327 member now a third of a million, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. With such unprecedented group growth, with non alignment to any political grouping whether opposition or ruling, its fair to say that we are building a well informed electorate, better placed to make more informed choices such as in voting, about issues that directly affect their lives. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 300,327 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,836 likes

24,884 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,855

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4