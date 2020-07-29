‘STUPID!’-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.

www.newzimbabwevision.com says that Mnangagwa is clever as he is deliberating mortaging the country away because he knows now that he will either be removed by the military or the people of Zimbabwe through opposition protest on the 31st of July so he knows the people of Zimbabwe and opposition will pay dearly for bringing him down,..politics is a dirty game! said, “Today we signed a historic compensation agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union, bringing closure and a new beginning to land discourse in Zimbabwe. The agreement re-affirms the irreversibility of land and is as a symbol of our commitment to the rule of law and property rights.

“It is a testimony to the fact that as fellow Zimbabweans, we can peacefully resolve our differences. We cannot change the past, we can only learn from it. Let us build on the trust demonstrated today, let us choose dialogue over confrontation and let us move forward together.”

The white farmers lost land at the turn of the millennium after war veterans embarked on a chaotic land reform program.

A committee has been formed by the government, farmers and donors to raise funding for the compensation, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said at the ceremony.

Zimbabwe has endured intermittent food shortages since the government began the often-violent program that seized most White-owned, large-scale farms from 2000. The country’s rulers maintain that the land was taken forcibly during colonial times and needed to be returned to Black residents.

The compensation agreement is for improvements and assets on the more than 4,000 farms that were seized and doesn’t pertain to the land itself, Ben Gilpin, a director of the CFU, said earlier this month.

www.newzimbabwevision.com say’s this is the clearest message to Zimbabwe that the chaos will reign for a long time to come. It is absolutely stupid of the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf to imagine that Black Zimbabweans will sit and watch quietly , pay tax and generate government revenue to pay ‘racist Rhodesian’ white farmers for land which originally belonged to the Black natives and was violently grabbed from them by the settler column over 100 years ago.

www.newzimbabwevision,com, says, its quiet interesting that the late war veteran, Rtd AFZ commander Perrance Shiri who was always against such compensation before the natives who originally were forcibly removed from this land, has suddenly died and within a few hours, Mnangagwa has signed this compensation deal clearly in panic mode , seeking to establish a way forward with the restless Zimabwe public who are st to spill out into the streets in mass protest on the 31st of July against the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime,..could this be elimination like Mugabe did with General Mujuru?…Zanu pf are not scared to spill their own blood to cement their grip on power and monopoly over wealth,…Interesting!.

Lest you forget, Blacks then occupied rich farm land with agricultural soil and rain fall but were murdered and forced off this land to Tribal Trust Lands, , rural areas, with poor soil, little or no rain, where they have lived in overcrowded non productive land while the racist Rhodesian regime whites made millions through tobacco and other crop production, and to date, the natives continue to live like Paupers,..yet Blacks , generations down the line have still not been compensated for the loss of lnd to ancestors of these same white farmers who got the land for free originally…..wake up Zimbabwe! Sibusiso Ngwenya- Byo24 /Bloomberg