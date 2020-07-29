Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.

- PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA, OWEN MUDHA NCUBE AND ISAAC MOYO RESOLVE TO shutdown Zimbabwe's Internet and WhatsApp services ahead of #31July2020. There's panic across the system after it became clear that ZanuPF & government players are supporting the demonstration!" according to former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government will be shutting down the internet on Friday to stop the organization of the much-hyped 321 July mass protests.
- ZANU PF NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON Patrick Chinamasa warns US Ambassador to Zim , Brian Nichols, against meddling in the country's affairs and threatened him with expulsion, accusing him of "coordinating violence" ahead of planned anti-government protests on July 31.
- 'STUPID!'-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has signed a historic agreement with the Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Commercial Farmers Alliance which mandates Zimbabwe to pay white commercial farmers US$3.5 billion and the money will be raised from Zimbabwe taxpayers.
- NATIONAL BROADCASTER , ZIMBABWE BROADCASTING CORPORATION will be shutting down normal programming from Wednesday after a positive case of Coronavirus was detected at the state-owned entity.
Perrance Shiri, the former army general blamed for the deaths of thousands of minority Ndebele people in post-independence war massacres reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.
Now we understand that Minister Kazembe Kazemdbe was involved in an accident the same day First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s vehicle overturned.
This may not be exactly what it appears to be , lest you forget, Zanu pf are a blood thirsty party, known for their elimination of others. We also understand that President Mnangagwa was with Perrance Shiri a few days ago and the nation can only pray for the best as the period would have the incubation period,…Im just saying! Sibusiso Ngwenya