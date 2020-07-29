Perrance Shiri, gukurahundist, reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.

Perrance Shiri, the former army general blamed for the deaths of thousands of minority Ndebele people in post-independence war massacres reportedly died alone in his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday while trying to drive himself to a private hospital nearby.

Now we understand that Minister Kazembe Kazemdbe was involved in an accident the same day First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s vehicle overturned.

This may not be exactly what it appears to be , lest you forget, Zanu pf are a blood thirsty party, known for their elimination of others. We also understand that President Mnangagwa was with Perrance Shiri a few days ago and the nation can only pray for the best as the period would have the incubation period,…Im just saying! Sibusiso Ngwenya