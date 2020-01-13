- “I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that any more; we're separate entities"-Prince William,
- Afro-soul vocalist Mlindo was in a terrible car accident in KwaZulu Natal yesterday, which overturned his black Mercedes-Benz
- 3 dead , 2 burnt beyond recognition in head on car collision , 42 km from Masvingo along the Beitbridge highway near Ngomahuru turn off
- HWANGE man regularly tied his three minor daughters with wire, suspended from a tree, whipped them and starved them .
SURPISE!-Acting President Chiwenga cancels Muzarabani tour in Mashonaland Central, due to bad state of the roads in the area
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has cancelled his visit to Muzarabani district in Mashonaland Central, which was scheduled for tomorrow,Tuesday due to bad state of the roads in that area.
Chiwenga was supposed to visit schools along the Muzarabani border and also address a rally at Santa schools.
Sources familiar with the development told Bulawayo24 that the visit has been cancelled due to bad weather in Muzarabani.
“We had made all the relevant preparations for the acting president’s visit but the roads there are in a bad state due to floods and Hoya river is also flooded so the visit has been cancelled,” said the source. – Byo24