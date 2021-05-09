- Seh Calaz insults the late Ndebele king, HRH King Lobengula and the whole of the Ndebele nation.
- CHIYANGWA IN SOUTHLEA PARK COMMUNITY SCHOOL wrangle over privatisation.
- India recorded over 4,000 coronavirus deaths in 24hours, on Saturday in one of the world’s worst outbreaks, overall toll 238,270 taking its caseload to nearly 21.9 million – second only to the US.
- AFTER hurtling towards Earth In uncontrolled reentry, a Chinese rocket reentered Earth's atmosphere and landed in the Indian Ocean on Saturday.
- Labour's Sadiq Khan has won a second term 55.2% of the popular vote, as London's mayor, after a run-off with Conservative rival Shaun Bailey when neither managed to secure a majority in the first round of voting.
The family of former US President Barack Obama have paid tribute to “our best friend”, after their beloved pet dog Bo died on Saturday.
