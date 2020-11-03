- VIENNA SHOOTING :Police carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests after a gunman murdered 4 in the heart of Vienna.
- TERRORISM: UK TERRORISM THREAT level has been upgraded from "substantial" to "severe".
- MDC ALLIANCE LEADER NELSON CHAMISA SAYS ZIMBABWE needs to be exorcised by the church as it is too polarised and cannot move forward as a nation.
- THE STATE HAS OPPOSED BAIL FOR A gold syndicate, which includes Mnangagwa's niece the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya, businessman Ali Mohamad and CIO operatives Steven Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda claiming they will flee the country as there is a hovering minimum five year jail sentence.
- ZIMBABWE PROPOSES A NEW LAW, CRIMINALISING THE identification of rogue Militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime agents who commit rights abuses .
TOLLGATE FEES ARE GOING UP BY MORE THAN 166 percent after the ministry of transport said the old fees had been shrivelled by inflation
TOLLGATE FEES ARE GOING UP BY MORE THAN 166 percent after the ministry of transport said the old fees had been shrivelled by inflation.Light motor vehicles will now pay Z$120 to go through tollgates, up from Z$45.Minibuses will pay Z$180 from the previous Z$70; buses Z$240 up from Z$90 and heavy vehicles with a carrying capacity of more than 3 tonnes but less than 10 tonnes are to pay Z$300 which has been reviewed from Z$115.Haulage trucks will pay Z$590 from Z$225 previously while motorists who live near tollgates will pay a daily return fee of Z$50 or Z$3,000 per month before discounts.The new tollgate fees are contained in Toll Roads (National Road Network) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 (No. 11) to be gazetted on Friday after they were approved by the finance ministry.Transport and Infrastructural Development Permanent Secretary Amos Marahwa told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development on Monday that the old tollgate fees were no longer fit for purpose.”The ministry of finance has now come to the table allowing us to review some of the user fees. Remember we used to charge US$2 for small cars as toll fees,” Marahwa said, adding that the increases were necessary to fund road maintenance.Marahwa said they were also considering forcing foreign-registered vehicles to pay tollgate fees in foreign currency.- zimlive