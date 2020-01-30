TWELVE machete-wielding panners who raided a 75 yr old Nkayi businesswoman while she was sleeping with her family, have been arrested.

TWELVE machete-wielding panners who raided a 75 yr old Nkayi businesswoman while she was sleeping with her family, arrested.

Stanford Tshuma (25), Lucky Chininga (23), Bathabile Moyo (21), Ayanda Sibanda (44), Gift Mukuza (24), Venson Moyo (29), Mthabisi Moyo (25), Hezekia Ncube (31), Mehluli Ncube (32), Nkululeko Moyo (25), Mimi Mpofu (20) and Ntabiso Mthethwa (20) all from Belmont area in Nkayi allegedly broke into Ms Besie Khumalo’s home on the night of January 17 armed with machetes and axes.

They however, went away empty handed after the victim screamed prompting her neighbours to come to her rescue. They were arrested following an identification parade.

The accused persons are facing charges of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances.

The 12 men, through their lawyers Mashayamombe and Company Attorneys, have filed an application for bail pending trial at the Bulawayo High Court citing the State as a respondent.

According to court papers, it was stated that on January 17 at around 2.55AM, the 12 accused persons went to Ms Khumalo’s home armed with machetes and axes.

Upon arrival, they allegedly struck the main kitchen door using an axe and damaged burglar bars to gain entry into the house.

Three of the accused persons entered the complainant’s bedroom carrying machetes and axes while the other eight remained outside.

The complainant heard the noise and she woke up; screaming, prompting her neighbours to wake up.

The neighbours and some of the complainant’s family members teamed up and confronted the accused persons and they fled the scene after realising that they had been outnumbered.

The accused persons were arrested on the same day following a police report. The complainant managed to positively identify the accused persons during an identification parade.