UK CORONA VIRUS CASES INCREASE AS Twelve new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in one day in England, according to the chief medical.

It is the biggest jump in COVID-19 cases the UK has seen in one day.

Three of the patients caught coronavirus in the UK – they are known to be contacts of someone who already had it, and were found through contact-tracing, Professor Chris Whitty said.

Another of the patients, from Essex, has not been abroad and it is not clear where they picked up the virus.

The eight others caught the virus abroad:

:: One is from London

:: One is from Bury in Greater Manchester and had been to Italy

:: One is from Gloucestershire

:: Three are from West Yorkshire: one from Bradford who had been to Italy and two from Leeds who have visited Iran

:: Two are from Hertfordshire

The 12 new cases join three that were reported yesterday: one from Hertfordshire, one from Gloucestershire and one from Berkshire.

One of those three is a staff member at St Mary’s School in Tetbury and another works at Willow Bank Infant School in Woodley. Both schools have said they are carrying out a deep clean.

Burford (Day & Boarding) School in the Cotswolds, Oxfordshire, is among schools to have been temporarily closed after pupils returned from half-term holidays in northern Italy.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed in the UK to 35, including one in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that in the event of a widespread outbreak in the UK, all options to contain the virus would be on the table, including banning large events and locking down cities. yahoo

