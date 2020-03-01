A man, 36 was killed after being chased down the street and attacked with an axe in Manchester on Thursday

A man who was killed after being chased down the street and attacked with an axe in Manchester has been identified as 36-year-old Ryan Lowry.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene shortly before midnight on Thursday.

A 31-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of Lowry’s murder and had been detained under the Mental Health Act, according to Greater Manchester Police.

“The arrested man and Ryan were known to one another and police are working hard to understand the reason for this horrific attack,” they said.

Mr Lowry was chased along Moss Lane in Partington, a town in Trafford, last week and attacked by a man wielding an axe.

The offender raised the alarm with police before fleeing the scene, the force said.

The murder victim’s family have asked for donations to a mental health charity to be made in Lowry’s memory.

“It is hard to believe how something like this can happen to someone like Ryan, who did not have a bad bone in his body,” they said. ”All he ever did was to be there, in whatever way he could, for those that needed help.

“Ryan loved motor cars and motor racing and was co-founder of the Calm All Porsche Trophy series, raising awareness and money for mental health.

“So many people have asked if there is anything they can do at this time. We know Ryan would appreciate, should anyone want to, any donations to Calm.”

Detective chief inspector Colin Larkin said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s family, who continue to be cared for by specialist officers at this dreadful time.

“I would like to reassure the community that, while our inquiries continue, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information can call police on 0161 856 6777, quoting incident number 3649 of 28/02/20, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Independant

