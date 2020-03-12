UK CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC 596 cases, ten people have died, 10,000 affected , ten cases reported to be in ICU in UK

UK CORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC-WORST PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY FOR A GENERATION- 596 cases, ten people have died and there are ten cases reported to be in ICU in UK. UK which may have as many as 10.000 cases, will now change tactics from containment ending today to delay phase on this new virus that our bodies are not used to. The main way of dealing with this virus is washing your hands for at least 20 seconds approximately singing Happy Birthday twice.

UK’s approach has helped to slow the spread of the disease, indicating we are four weeks behind Italy. The government advises, washing hands, isolating people with continuous coughs for seven days, social distancing from their work and social life. This helps to reduce the peak of the epidemic, pushing the peak to warmer temperatures where the NHS is more capable of dealing with it. Some people with minor symptoms can spread the virus to the vulnerable elderly and others with underlying problems hence the advise for people with minor symptoms including high temperatures, coughing or sneezing to self isolate.

It is no longer needed for the government to identify every case at home. UK will no longer have any geographical identification of cases as the virus has gone globally. It is impossible to isolate children for as long is advised and isolating lonely elderly people and others will lead to complications in their lives , so the UK is not currently moving into clampdown.

The reason for delaying by the government is to maximise the effect. The most dangerous phase of Corona virus is a few weeks away

When people sneeze or cough , droplets fall onto surfaces like table tops etc so people should avoid touching surfaces, bin tissues or other materials used to wipe themselves after sneezing or coughing. If you get dry coughs, difficulty in breathing and so on, government will not enter a draconian era of containing public events and people’s lives, but advises people affected to self isolate. The pandemic is expected to peak around Mid May 2020.

The government says it appears children are affected only mildly but get over it, hence the current delays in response.

or draconian blanket ban on sporting events and other gatherings, travel bans and other response. The idea is to minimise the suffering by delaying the peak and impact of the disease upon the public by having less people in hospital and less people for the NHS to handle.

The government accepts the peak will be in 10-14 weeks from now and what government is giving are national recommendations but people are also to go with their local GP advise in dealing with the pandemic. This is the advise from No 10 by the Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientist Officer and the Prime Minister Boris Johnson. just now at a public address to the nation.

FTSE 100 plunged five per cent after Donald Trump issued a 30-day travel ban from Europe to US, its second biggest one day fall in the history of the index, and the worst day since 1987, as it closed down 10.87 per cent.

London’s blue-chip index plunged 639 points to close at 5,237 points, as global stocks suffered yet another meltdown after Donald Trump imposed a travel ban on Europeans visiting the US.

The crash has wiped £191 bn off the index today, bringing the total amount lost since last Friday to £367bn.

A simple way to project the ease of spread of the virus is looking at a scenario where someone with the corona, sneezes into their hands, touches a cash machine, toilet sink, tap handle, table top, seat , salt, pepper or other sauce container, darts, snooker cues, cash in transactions, tickets or ticket machines, door handles, or other handles on buses, trains and more, steering wheel on a public company vehicle in a canteen and all the possibilities one can think of, the risk of the spread of the virus is clear. The use of hand sanitisers, washing of hands, not shaking hands, social distancing and all measures to stay safe are advisable

Earlier this week the FTSE 100 fell 7.7 per cent, its worst day since 2008.

In Zimbabwe, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health says Harare Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport lacks the capacity to effectively detect travellers with coronavirus (Covid-19) on arrival, hence its unprepared to deal with the virus, which has claimed over4 000 and infected more than 115 000 people globally. byo 24, city .A.M , More news to follow: Sibusiso Ngwenya.

The PM says millions must be mobilised to help and support each other and urged the public to remember the vulnerable, elderly, neighbours and families at this difficult times, with the PM admitting that sadly many families will lose more loved ones and family members as the Corona virus spreads. From tomorrow, members of the public who show symptoms of the corona, should self isolate for seven days.

