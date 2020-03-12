- CORONA: Real Madrid Spanish club , La Liga has closed the facilities of its sports city.
- BREAKING NEWS : CORONA PANDEMIC: US SUSPENDS ALL TRAVEL from Europe for 30 days , starting midnight Friday.
- HIGHLANDERS legendary coach, Barry Daka has died at the age of 71 after a short illness.
- 'Buhera MP Chinotimba (Zanu-PF) tells parliament 'I've branded my mealie-meal as Buruwayo because My father is called Buruwayo'.
- 'Coronavirus, now a pandemic-a disease that is spreading in multiple countries around the world at the same time'-World Health Organization (WHO)
CORONA VIRUS : After a Real Madrid basketball player, who shares training facilities with the Spanish club Real Madrid, La Liga club, due to play at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, tested positive for the corona virus, the Spanish club has closed the facilities of its sports city. This reportedly resulted in Real Madrid footballers being placed in quarantine has led to La Liga suspension
“The recommendation has been made to quarantine both the basketball first team and the football first team, given that the two squads share facilities in Ciudad Real Madrid,” a Real statement said.
