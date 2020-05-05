UNDER PRESSURE FROM OVERPOPULATED PRISONS, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has freed 2528 from the country’s prisons under the amended amnesty 2020.

UNDER PRESSURE FROM OVERPOPULATED PRISONS, inadequate, food, health, education and other welfare facilities along with the global Covid-19 health crisis. Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has freed 2528 from the country’s prisons under the amended amnesty 2020. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

