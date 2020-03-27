US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HAS ORDERED GENERAL MOTORS TO MAKE VENTILATORS ventilators for coronavirus patients after attacking the car giant’s chief executive.

He invoked the Korean War-era Defence Production Act, which allows a president to force companies to make products for national defence.

Mr Trump said that “GM was wasting time” and action was needed to save American lives.

The US now has more than 100,000 cases of the virus, the most in the world.

But with approaching 1,600 fatalities, America’s Covid-19 death toll still lags far behind Italy and China. New York has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 crisis in the US, with over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases announced on Friday alone by Governor Andrew Cuomo. There are a total of 44,000 patients thus far, and the death toll has climbed to 519, up from 385.

Mr Cuomo again emphasised a need for more medical supplies, saying the state’s peak is expected to come in 21 days and there is still a shortage of thousands of hospital beds and ventilators.BBC

