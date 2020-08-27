WNBA players from the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics join protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake, wearing T-shirts with holes in them representing how many times he was shot by police.

Posted on by newzimbabwevision

Related Post

WNBA players from the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics join protests against the shooting of Jacob Blake, wearing T-shirts with holes in them representing how many times he was shot by police.

Leave a Comment