ZIM 2020 economic recovery,- eat vegetables not meat, now Zimtrade wants to export macimbi (mopane worms), to Europe-Africulture?..hmn!

Zimbabwe’s investment promotion body Zimtrade has revealed that the country is planning to penetrate the European market and begin the exportation of amacimbi. .

Speaking to some sections of the media Zimtrade CEO Allan Majuru was quoted saying, “”There are things where we have a comparative advantage but are not making use of macimbi (mopane worms), in Europe (it) has become a hit as one of the highest sources of protein,” he said.

“We are in the process of establishing and understanding the rules and regulations in order for us to export macimbi to Europe because they are highly sought after as a source of protein.”

Majuru said his organization will assist exporters to follow set production guidelines for their product to be accepted in the target markets.

Majuru also indicated that the investment promotion body recently commissioned studies into what was required for exporters to penetrate the lucrative European market.

A former ZANU PF Youth leader Farai Mteliso mocked the move by Zimtrade saying the country had failed to revive the economy through diamonds.

“Diamonds failed to revive Zimbabwe’s economy soon after the November 2017 coup they tried marijuana and it failed. Now they are hoping on these worms to play magic on the economy,” Mteliso said. – Byo24

