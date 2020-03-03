ZIM BORN PASTOR OF Mount ‘Zion Christian Centre in Zambia, dramatically intercepted and arrested by the Zambian Air Force for trying to smuggle drugs outside the country and stealing copper’.

ZIMBABWEAN BORN PASTOR OF Mount Zion Christian Centre in Zambia Kyka Ncube (also known as David Ncube) has been caught in the eye of the storm after he was dramatically intercepted and arrested by the Zambian Air Force for stealing copper and trying to smuggle drugs outside the country to an unknown destination, we exclusively reveal.

Mount Zion Christian Centre is led by one controversial Reverend Bruce Msidi. Ncube is one of the prominent spiritual sons at Mount Zion Christian Centre (known as the MoreHouse)

An eyewitness who spoke to this said Pastor David was arrested in a SWAT style by the army officials, blindfolded and ferried to Lusaka where he has been languishing in prison since Sunday.

“Reverend Msidi’s spiritual son, Pastor David was arrested by the Zambian Air Force officials on Sunday in Mumbwa, “The source said. “He and his colleagues were accused of being actively involved in the theft of some copper. After a dramatic scuffle that attracted onlookers, they were eventually apprehended and blindfolded before being taken to Lusaka, using an army chopper, where they were interrogated on the charge.

“The officers also found an unspecified amount of weed and some narcotic tablets inside David’s car.”

Information coming from Lusaka indicates that the tablets have been taken to the lab for testing.

The Drug Enforcement Commission of Zambia has been brought to the matter and they are assisting the police with investigations.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of Zambia any person who, without lawful authority, imports or exports any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable upon conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years.

Commenting on the matter Civic Leadership Scholar Oborn Kapingu Mutapa said community leaders who are entrusted by the communities must never be found in a position where they betray public confidence.

“The case of the pastor is a cause for concern in the nation of Zambia because our country is a Christian nation and we look up to Christian leaders for direction,” Mutapa said. “When we the same people who are supposed to shepherd us being accused of engaging in such gross illicit activities of importing and exporting drugs and accused of theft of our natural resources, we get worried. While the law say a person is innocent until proven guilty, the court of public opinion says the community is aggrieved by such acts especially when done by some rogue members of the clergy.”

The Council of Churches in Zambia is yet to speak on the matter and Reverend Msidi’s mobile number was unreachable. Byo24

