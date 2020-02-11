ZIM grain millers association chairman Tafadzwa Musasa is suing the former ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu for ZWL10 million over their press conference where they accused him of working with a cartel of white people to divert maize to the black market and causing a shortage of maize meal in the country

ZIMBABWE GRAIN MILLERS ASSOCIATION CHAIRMAN Tafadzwa Musasa is suing the former ZANU PF Youth leaders Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu for ZWL10 million over their press conference where they accused him of working with a cartel of white people to divert maize to the black market and causing a shortage of maize meal in the country and given them 10 working days to respond to the summons if they wish to defend their statements in court. Through his lawyers, Wintertons Musarara Musarara said the statements uttered by the suspended ZANU PF Youth leaders were meant to tarnish his image and brand him as a corrupt businessman who was abusing state resources to enrich himself at the expense of the general populace.

On Monday we exclusively revealed that Tsenengamu and another suspended Youth leader Pupurai Togarepi accused Musarara of being corrupt in June 2019 and in December of the same year they approached him to seek funding for their projects.

Musarara supported their charity initiatives.

The Harar3e based businessman has been hailed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as one of the youthful people who are assisting the government to curb the maize meal shortage in the country. – Sibusiso Ngwenya -byo24

WELCOME EVERYONE: 295,159 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 295,159 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,728 likes

24,777 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,826

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10216973817674517/?t=4