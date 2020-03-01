ZIMBABWE ANTI-CORRUPTION (ZACC) probes Registrar General’s Office staffer Gorden Tsuro ‘catch and release’ from jail,

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating circumstances leading to the irregular release of a top Registrar General’s Office staffer Gorden Tsuro from jail , who was in 2012 jailed three years for attacking his wife with an axe, yet even more strange, he unlawfully enjoyed freedom for seven years following the dismissal of his criminal appeal until in 2019, the Herald exposed the scandal.

In November 2019, Tsuro was re-arrested , but a month later the prosecution consented to the reinstatement of his controversial 2013 appeal in a space of days after reinstatement of the appeal, and again consented to Tsuro’s release on bail.

The Herald exposed the irregularity last year after Tsuro, who was sentenced to three years in jail in 2012 for attacking his wife with an axe, had his appeal dismissed by the High Court in 2013 after he failed to pursue the matter.

After the dismissal of the appeal, he was supposed to be sent back to the magistrates’ court to be committed to prison to serve his sentence, but he continued enjoying his freedom for six years with some thinking he had been acquitted by the High Court.

He was only arrested and committed to prison at the end of last year.

Investigations by The Herald revealed that Tsuro briefly showed up at work upon his release this year and went into his office, much to the surprise of his colleagues who thought he was serving jail time.

Authorities at the RG’s Office immediately suspended Tsuro to allow them to have an appreciation of his case after they read in The Herald that he had been committed to prison to serve his three-year-jail term.

Tsuro (49) was on June 26, 2012, convicted of seriously injuring his wife, Ms Rosemary Charlie, after striking her with an axe during a domestic dispute.

He was initially charged with attempted murder, but then Harare regional magistrate Mr William Bhila found him guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

On the same date, Tsuro’s lawyers, Mupindu & Mugiya, filed a notice of appeal against both conviction and sentence at the High Court, but this was not pursued.

In terms of the law, such a dismissal of the appeal must be followed by the issuance of a warrant of arrest to apprehend the convict and commit him or her to prison. herald

