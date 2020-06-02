ZIMBABWE ARMY AND POLICE have sealed all access into the capital city Harare, with no civilians being allowed into CBD

A joint operation by the military and the police has seen the details manning roadblocks leading to the CBD and blocking civilians from entering while only allowing nurses and few individuals employed under essential services to pass.

Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said the deployment of the soldiers was not amiss since the country was under an indefinite lockdown.

Mangwana, said “Government has not pronounced a change in Lockdown Regulations. We are still on Level 2 lockdown and permitted economic activity should go ahead. Police are only enforcing the pronounced and gazetted Level 2 conditions.”

The lockdown of Harare today is POLITICAL and not related to COVID-19 pandemic. ZANU PF and the regime are expecting a reaction following the arrest of Advocate Mpofu, MDC @nelsonchamisa lawyer when he appears in court today. COVID-19 is purely politicised and bastardised pic.twitter.com/a7BacqW9zQ

— Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) June 2, 2020

Political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya said the increase in security was linked to a court case involving MDC lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu who appearing in court on Tuesday to answer charges of perjury.

“The lockdown of Harare today is POLITICAL and not related to COVID-19 pandemic. ZANU PF and the regime are expecting a reaction following the arrest of Advocate Mpofu, MDC lawyer when he appears in court today. COVID-19 is purely politicised and bastardised.” Ruhanya posted on Twitter. – Byo24