ZIMBABWE COVID-19 – 12 CONFIRMED CASES IN BULAWAYO , 4 deaths nationally and Bulawayo’s Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, the city’s main isolation centre, has no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , no High Dependency Unit (HDU) facilities and no ventilator, which are critical in the fight against coronavirus and Bulawayo city has inadequate human resources should cases of Covid-19 increase. -Mayor Solomon Mguni

He added that Thorngrove hospital is in need of more oxygen canisters, flow metres, delivers tubes and masks or nasal prongs and highlighted that the City’s rapid response teams also have inadequate fuel and airtime for surveillance. Bulawayo has to date, officially recorded 12 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease and one death. Nationally, Zimbabwe has recorded 34 cases, including four deaths and five recoveries.- Daily News