- Italy the second highest-death rate in Europe, with 29,315 deaths, behind 29,502 in the UK, could be set for a “second peak” of deaths after easing its lockdown measures, researchers tracking the coronavirus outbreak have warned
- 'ZANU PF and President Mnangagwa are the enemy lets deal with the Mnangagwa regime decisively for crimes against our civilization'
- 'European Commission to include Zimbabwe as a financial risk to the EU because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing'
- Zimbabwe rugby player, Sanele Sibanda, ' Smiley' , died last Friday in a car accident in the UK where he was playing for Hull RUFC.
- THREE UK LUTON, BROTHERS FELL ILL FROM CORONA VIRUS AND two died within a week of each other while a third brother survived
ZIMBABWE COVID-19 – 12 CONFIRMED CASES IN BULAWAYO , 4 deaths nationally and Bulawayo’s Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, the city’s main isolation centre, has no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , no High Dependency Unit (HDU) facilities and no ventilator, which are critical in the fight against coronavirus and Bulawayo city has inadequate human resources should cases of Covid-19 increase. -Mayor Solomon Mguni
ZIMBABWE COVID-19 – 12 CONFIRMED CASES IN BULAWAYO , 4 deaths nationally and Bulawayo’s Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital, the city’s main isolation centre, has no Intensive Care Unit (ICU) , no High Dependency Unit (HDU) facilities and no ventilator, which are critical in the fight against coronavirus and Bulawayo city has inadequate human resources should cases of Covid-19 increase. -Mayor Solomon Mguni
He added that Thorngrove hospital is in need of more oxygen canisters, flow metres, delivers tubes and masks or nasal prongs and highlighted that the City’s rapid response teams also have inadequate fuel and airtime for surveillance. Bulawayo has to date, officially recorded 12 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease and one death. Nationally, Zimbabwe has recorded 34 cases, including four deaths and five recoveries.- Daily News