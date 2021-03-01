ZIMBABWE HAS RELAXED COVID LOCKDOWN measures as follows according to President Mnangagwa,

-Wearing of face masks and sanitisation remain mandatory

-Curfew from 10 pm to 5:30

-Letters no longer required

-Industry to open according to WHO standards

-Supermarkets to remain open up to 7pm

-SMEs food markets to open

-Schools must prepare to open in accordance with WHO and national Covid19 guidelines

-Restaurants can open for takeaways

-Bars, night clubs, gyms remain closed

-Intercity travel to resumeHerald