- ZIMBABWE'S VICE PRESIDENT 'SHAGGY KEMBO MOREHARDY' has resigned
- ZIMBABWE HAS RELAXED COVID LOCKDOWN measures as follows according to President Mnangagwa,
- THE EX FRENCH PRESIDENT Nicolas Sarkozy was , today sentenced to 3 years for corruption
- A WOMAN REMOVED HER THONG, to use as an impromptu face mask in Pick n Pay supermarket in South Africa
- THE 17TH Chief Nematombo in Hurungwe, Lovemore Karengesha (69) died on Thursday evening after a short illness.
-Wearing of face masks and sanitisation remain mandatory
-Curfew from 10 pm to 5:30
-Letters no longer required
-Industry to open according to WHO standards
-Supermarkets to remain open up to 7pm
-SMEs food markets to open
-Schools must prepare to open in accordance with WHO and national Covid19 guidelines
-Restaurants can open for takeaways
-Bars, night clubs, gyms remain closed
-Intercity travel to resumeHerald