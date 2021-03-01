ZIMBABWE HAS RELAXED COVID LOCKDOWN measures as follows according to President Mnangagwa,

-Wearing of face masks and sanitisation remain mandatory
-Curfew from 10 pm to 5:30
-Letters no longer required
-Industry to open according to WHO standards
-Supermarkets to remain open up to 7pm
-SMEs food markets to open
-Schools must prepare to open in accordance with WHO and national Covid19 guidelines
-Restaurants can open for takeaways
-Bars, night clubs, gyms remain closed
-Intercity travel to resumeHerald

