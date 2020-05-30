ZIMBABWE’S DEFENCE AND WAR VETERANS AFFAIRS MINISTER OPPAH MUCHINGURI- who previously said “Coronavirus is the work of god punishing Western countries who imposed sanctions on us,”, now says returnees and deportees from South Africa and Botswana have put Zimbabwe under tremendous pressure as PPEs and testing kits remain in short supply because of international competition

She told Parliament that there had been a recent influx of returnees from South Africa and Botswana.

“That has put us under tremendous pressure and we have found ourselves incapacitated.

“Within the next week we are expecting 3 000 more returnees from various countries … We are also falling short in terms of PPEs and testing kits which remain a concern to us because of international competition,” she said.

This came as police said 118 returnees had fled quarantine centres, with some of the facilities condemned by both returnees and rights groups for being inhabitable. – dailynews