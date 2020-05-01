ZIMBABWE’S SEXUAL RIGHTS CENTRE donates food hampers to Sex workers and members of the LGBTI community to assist them during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Human Rights activist Mojalifa Mokoele posted on Facebook that, “We are proud to serve our sex workers, and lgbti communities. Today the SRC kick starts its #covid19 food relief program.”

The Sexual Rights Centre (SRC) is a NGO making organisation established in 2007 and fundamentally a human rights and key population-led organisation focused on championing the rights of marginalised groups in and around Bulawayo and in Zimbabwe more broadly.

The Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe delivered what is now being termed a landmark ruling on May 27 2015. The highest court in the land stopped and outlawed the prosecution of nine women who had been charged under section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) (Chapter 9:23).

The section provides that any person who publicly solicits another person for the purposes of prostitution shall be guilty of soliciting and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

The reasoning behind this judgement was that the arrest of the nine women amounted to the deprivation of one’s liberty as they were arrested for being found in the Avenues area and yet there was no proof that they were in actual effect soliciting for the purposes of prostitution. The charge that had been drafted by the police had not clearly elaborated who was being solicited and how. – Byo24