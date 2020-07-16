ZRP DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR CID COMMERCIAL CRIMES UNIT, Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo and a chief public prosecutor, were arrested over bribery allegations involving the Kuwadzana US$1 million stands scandal yesterday and spent the night in police cells, while waiting to appear in court soon

ZRP DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR CID COMMERCIAL CRIMES UNIT, Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo and a chief public prosecutor, were arrested over bribery allegations involving the Kuwadzana US$1 million stands scandal yesterday and spent the night in police cells, while waiting to appear in court soon, Sibusiso Ngwenya.

