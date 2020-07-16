- BA THE WORLD'S LARGEST OPERATOR OF THE BOEING 747, retires entire fleet of Boeing jumbo jets due to impact of coronavirus pandemic and downturn in travel industry
- MNANGAGWA'S NEPHEW, the Norton MP Mliswa says half of ZANU PF MPs did not reach Form 2 and fail to debate progressively in Parliament
- ZRP DEPUTY DIRECTOR FOR CID COMMERCIAL CRIMES UNIT, Assistant Commissioner Obeylaw Moyo and a chief public prosecutor, were arrested over bribery allegations involving the Kuwadzana US$1 million stands scandal yesterday and spent the night in police cells, while waiting to appear in court soon
- ZIMBABWE COVID-19-In a COVID-19 daily update, 25 more cases, total 1089 cases.
- 85 UK COVID -19 DEATHS in the last 24 hours, total 45,053 deaths across all settings.
ZIMBABWE COVID-19-In a COVID-19 daily update, 25 more cases, total 1089 cases.
ZIMBABWE COVID-19-In a COVID-19 daily update, 25 more cases, total 1089 cases.