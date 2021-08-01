(ZRP) seek Khumalo Primary headmistress, Stella Mhlanga who shared a photo of her private parts on her Whatsapp status.

(ZRP) seek Khumalo Primary school headmistress, Stella Mhlanga who shared a picture of her private parts on her Whatsapp status.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has roped in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to help locate Khumalo Primary school headmistress, Stella Mhlanga.

This follows social media claims that Mhlanga committed suicide after she accidentally shared a picture of her shared private parts on her Whatsapp status.

According to B-Metro, Mhlanga quickly deleted the picture and later apologised but this was not before it was picked up by some of her contacts and reshared. She said: Good evening, sorry for what was posted on the status, someone had borrowed my phone. My sincere apologies people. It’s not my character and I don’t post such in my status. Please delete.

B-Metro said they could not get a comment from Mhlanga as her mobile phone was not reachable.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Director of Communication and Advocacy, Taungana Ndoro said he could not confirm the claims. Said Ndoro:

I also heard that she committed suicide but I can not confirm. We have engaged the police, we can’t locate her.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said they had not received a suicide report. Pindula