CHINESE MINING GIANT ANJIN POURS US$38 million to resuscitate diamond mining operations in Chiadzwa, having originally contributed about US$200 million to the operations before it stopped mining in 2016.

Anjin was among several companies affected by the Zimbabwe Government’s decision to let the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) become the sole diamond mining company operating in Chiadzwa.

This is solid proof that the militarised Chiadzwa diamond field, interestingly the largest diamond field ever found in the world in just over 100 years, is still full of diamonds.

Lest you forget, the diamonds in Chiadzwa were found lying on the surface, just shiny stones in the area which the public would use since the early 80s to pelt birds and never thought they were diamonds, just shiny stones. Chiadzwa in Marange was the poorest area in Zimbabwe, with a song in the 80s that roughly said, the Apostolic Faith held a meeting to ask who painted the people of Marange with black paint of poverty. little did they realise they sat on top of such a filthy rich diamond field.

They only woke up to reality when the militarised Zanu pf government led by Mugabe used two Helicopter gunships in broad daylight to shoot and kill about 140 people within a few minutes as over 30,000 people had descended into the are to pick up the diamonds.

To show how serious the military was, they even followed up this with soldiers on foot, with dogs, shooting and finishing more wounded people on the ground.

The Mugabe militarised Zanu pf regime also built a mile long airstrip the largest airport in Zimbabwe in Chiadzwa having illegally seized the diamond fields in 2008 to enable the Chinese to bring in weapons and export diamonds clandestinely, thereby enriching the military and Mugabe, while Chiadzwa people and Zimbabwe were impoverished. Chiadzwa villagers were also forcibly moved from their ancestral homes by the regime. There is nothing to celebrate about this US$38 million, its guaranteed proof, that this militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime , which came into power by the BULLET (liberation war) will not budge an inch by BALLOT,..you can vote as much as you want , absolute waste of time,..see what will happen in 2023 general elections,..nothing!

it is imperative that Zimbabweans across the diaspora, press on and escalate calls for a tighter sanctions regime against Zimbabwe, stem the flow of any finance flowing from Western investors and major funding sources such as the World Bank, European Union, International monetary Fund and more, to force the militarised mnngagwa Zanu pf regime to a round table of talks with the people.

We need the regime to establish necessary Electoral reforms, allow the over million Zimbabweans in exile across the diaspora to vote by external votes through embassies, the majority of whom want the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime out!

We also need the rural areas , primarily a Zanu pf sector t be demilitarised, and the cabinet to be demilitarised while all soldiers are returned to barracks where they belong.

Rural areas a must be opened to voter campaigns and opposition campaigns and the Rule of Law must be put in place.

The Generals must be given assurance that their ill gotten wealth will not be touched if they hand over the country to the people. They have private jets, helicopters, mansions, millions and businesses nda long list of past crimes against humanity such as the gukurahundi and Chiadzwa genocides, Murambatsvina, 2008 election violence, the murderous white farmer removals and more, which they fear being prosecuted for. Without a give and take by the people, these monopolisers of wealth and power will not budge. If we can set up this exit strategy for the military, we can easily have a caretaker government to run the affairs of the nation and move a united people forward to the next general election within a year, where we can hold free and fair elections.Sibusiso Ngwenya

PHOTO-President Mnangagwa cuts the ribbon to mark the launch of Anjin Mining Company’s official resumption of work in Chiadzwa. He is flanked by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (second from right), Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right), Anjin board chairman Mr Jiang Qingde (second from left) and Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube (left). — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo