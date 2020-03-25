- THE United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens to leave Zimbabwe in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
- CORONA VIRUS:-UK PUBLIC will be able to conduct coronavirus antibody tests at home within a matter of days, rather than weeks and months.
- MPILO Central Hospital clinical director Solwayo Ngwenya says mass quarantine is necessary in the face of (COVID-19), which has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.
- OVER 8,077 CORONA VIRUS cases confirmed in the UK, 130 confirmed cases in Sheffield, out of a local population of 582,506
- The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association have gone on strike due to the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading across the world.
APPROXIMATELY 250,000 people have already registered to be volunteers with NHS to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.
APPROXIMATELY 250,000 people have already registered to be volunteers with NHS to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.