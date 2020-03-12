BREAKING NEWS : CORONA PANDEMIC: US SUSPENDS ALL TRAVEL from Europe for 30 days , starting midnight Friday.

The travel restrictions on 26 European countries excludes travel from the UK although others view the threat level in UK similar to that in Europe. Travel ban has been put on travel from Japan and South Korea to the US . The World Health Organisation W.H.O says the number of cases outside China has increased 13 fold in the last two weeks. The biggest basketball league in the world (NBA) has suspended National Basketball Association season as COVID-19 has now reached 100 countries.

Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Wilson, say they have the virus in Australia. They are now isolated in stable condition at an Australian hospital, officials said.

The couple were on the Gold Coast as Hanks made a film about Elvis Presley.

Their diagnosis came shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic.

“All the people who were on set have gone home and self-quarantined,” said Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.Australia has recorded more than 130 cases of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, Italy is to close all shops except food stores and pharmacies in Europe’s toughest lockdown yet as virus deaths and cases continue to mount.

The global count of cornfirmed cases of the Corona virus has reached 125,000. SAUDI ARABIA has suspended all flights to the EU, Qatar reports an increase by 238 cases.

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel, warned that up to 70% of the Germany’s population, approximately 58 million people – could contract the coronavirus

India has announced that all visas, barring a select few categories, will be suspended for a month in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Nine African countries, including South Africa, which is a neighbour to the weak if not borderless Zimbabwe with no health delivery system, could also fall victim to the outbreak.

Solomon Mguni the Mayor of Bulawayo the second largest city in Zimbabwe, says the Bulawayo city’s disease surveillance team has no capacity to host national and international events such as the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) showcase, and Independence Day celebrations. in light of the coronavirus outbreak, he added that hosting public events such as the ZITF presented problems for Bulawayo in this global health emergency

www.newzimbabwevision.com says, Zimbabwe does not have the capacity to handle a simple cold or headache because of the inexistent health service delivery, a fact well know by the filthy rich multimillionaires in power who will always go to South Africa, China and the Middle East for treatment and operations because they are not willing to gamble their lives away in Zimbabwe’s broken down health Service delivery.

Boris Johnson is set to escalate the country’s coronavirus response to the next phase – which could put the UK on the path to school closures, the cancellation of sporting events and people being made to work from home.

The prime minister will chair an emergency COBRA meeting on Thursday where he is expected to declare that the UK will switch from trying to contain COVID-19 to delaying its spread.

Moving to the delay phase will mean social distancing measures could be brought in, such as restricting public gatherings and issuing more widespread advice to stay at home.

However, there is doubt that the UK will act as drastically as countries such as Italy, where the entire population has been quarantined and football matches played behind closed doors.

It comes as two more people in the UK diagnosed with the virus died – taking the total number of fatalities to eight.

At present, the government has been focused on trying to stop coronavirus from being transmitted inside the country.

On Monday, Mr Johnson suggested an escalation was likely – admitting the containment strategy was “extremely unlikely to work on its own”.

He went on to say that “extensive preparations” were under way to move to the “delay” phase to slow the virus’ spread.

Four phases of UK’s response plan:

Now, Mr Johnson is expected to confirm Britain has entered that second stage.

New figures published on Wednesday morning showed that 460 people now have COVID-19 – a rise of 87 cases in 24 hours.

In this next phase, the government will ramp up efforts to delay the spread of the illness by considering measures such as closing schools, postponing or cancelling large-scale gatherings and encouraging people to work from home.

These “social distancing” tactics are the main tools available try to prevent accelerated transmission when no vaccine is yet available.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed parliament will not close, despite health minister Nadine Dorries being diagnosed with COVID-19 and another MP going into self-isolation as a precaution.

Mr Hancock admitted the Commons “may have to function differently” but insisted MPs’ ability to create new laws to tackle the outbreak and scrutinise the government was “vital”.

Sibusiso Ngwenya

