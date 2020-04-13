- 32 Zimbabweans who arrived, today from UK aboard Ethiopian airlines, have been placed on a 21-day-quarantine.
- ESWATINI (FORMERLY CALLED SWAZILAND) King Mswati III , is reportedly in a critical condition at Manzana Royal Hospital in a critical condition , struggling to breathe due to coronavirus.
- Oppah Muchinguri, the Zimbabwe's defence minister said Covid-19 is God's "punishment" of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.
- ZIM DOCTORS warn that coronavirus cases will rise sharply in the final days of the lockdown, as the virus will have spread
- British Medical Association (BMA), warning, says there is no doubt that the lack of (PPE) will result in Corona-Virus Infection
British Medical Association (BMA), warning, says there is no doubt that the lack of (PPE) will result in Corona-Virus Infection
British Medical Association (BMA), warning, says there is no doubt that the lack of (PPE) will result in Corona-Virus Infection