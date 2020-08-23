PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA ZANU PF REGIME to rebury close to 20,0000 butchered unarmed Ndebele Gukurahundi victims as from next month when the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf will start exhuming and burying bodies of victims of the post-independence (18/04/1980) gukurahundi genocide.

I grew up in bulawayo, the second largest city in Zimbabwe, the heart of the Ndebele’s and I was able to witness first hand the brutality and impact of the gukurahundi genocide in the region, so when I say, what the government is attempting to do, is nothing but brainwashing the public and international ircle in the hope of kick starting the collapsed Zimbabwean economy, I speak what I know!

The Gukurahundi was a series of massacres of Ndebele civilians carried out by the Zimbabwe National Army from early 1983 to late 1987. It derives from a Shona language term which loosely translates to “the early rain which washes away the chaff before the spring rains”

www.newzimbabwevision.com says. it is absurd that Zimbabweans can ever accept such a scam. This is an attempt by the murderous regime to bury all their crimes against humanity without taking responsiblity for what their crimes against humanity.

What the people of Matebeleland and Midlands are calling for, is a full acknowledgement by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime. The regime must acknowledge what they did, explain what transpired and haul the perpetrators before courts to face prosecution

It is no secret that many children and descendants Matebeleland and Midlands gukurahundi victims have always been denied access to opportunities such as basic birth certificates, because the militarised Zanu pf regime never wants to acknowledge the cause of death or victims names meaning 20,000 Ndebeles who were slaughtered have never had death certificates issued for them. In Zanu pf books, these 20,000 butchered Ndebele’s never existed and their slaughter was meant to eventually die a natural death and be forgotten about.

Children of some of the people who were killed during the disturbances and have been failing to get the documents and death certificates of those who died.

This marginalisation of the victims, children and spouses also led to them being denied National ID cards, Passports, Olevel and A’Level education, just deleted from existence, which is why many people from Matebeleland and Midlands are South African citizens and passport holders, taken in by other nations including the wider diapora yet brushed off existence by the militarised Mnangagwa Zanu pf regime.

Lest you forget, The Chinese trained soldier,President Mnangagwa Mugabe’s right hand man for over 50 years from the formation of Zanu pf in the early 60s, was the Minister of State security during Gukurahundi, in charge of the Army, Police, CIO and security services while Vice President RTD General Chiwenga was in charge of Bulawayo 1 Brigade, the logistics center for all gukurahundi raids across Matebeleland. The other vice President Mohadi is also a war veteran and such people are the real reason why Zimbabwe cannot move forward as they monopolise wealth and power. Sibusiso Ngwenya

www.newzimbabwevision.com

Sibusiso Ngwenya