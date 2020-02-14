GOKWE RIVER FLOOD: ‘A Truck Carrying carrying World Food Program drought relief supplies destined for Nembudziya, Gokwe failed to cross the Kawongo River after it became submerged in Gokwe river. www.newzimbabwevision.com says that its most likely it was an ankle deep flow of water which generally most drivers carefully cross and then the truck lost traction in the muddy crossing. Everyone knows that the more the truck would have tried to force its way out, the deeper it would have been stuck in the mud, so obviously because of the rain and flash flooding , the water level rose to where it is and thats why the truck is securely loaded and simply stuck in the crossing. No normal driver would risk driving into such a flood. Also, the fact that there are no reported deaths, injuries or losses shows that it was a calm event, not as dramatic as the image shows. However until the driver or witnesses comment, we may never know.

Gokwe is plagued by bad roads with the area being inaccessible for most vehicles during the rainy season. Many people from the area complain of the poor roads that have not been serviced in years.

The struggle continues for Gokwe residents as their food relief has been destroyed by water.

The pictures of the incident were shared by The Permanent Secretay of Information Nick Mangwana on His Twitter handle.

WFP has denied it is their truck as surely they would adhere to safety measures.

Member of Parliament for Gokwe Nembudziya Justice Wadyajena had no kind words for Nick Mangwana. Replying below the twitter post he had this to say.

Cde Nick let’s be honest, Gokwe North is being neglected. Old dispensation did zilch & still no infrastructure development there.

In June 2019, according to Nehanda, the Zanu PF Member of Parliament for the Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, reportedly took delivery of a US$210,000 Lamborghini Urus supercar delivered by air from a KLM cargo flight from Europe, pictured being loaded onto a trailer at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It is amazing that the MP buys such a luxurious vehicle which cannot access such roads in his constituency but not surprising that reports claim the young MP Wadyajena , is a close ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and did not pay duty for the vehicle after negotiating a rebate with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA).newsday nehanda

