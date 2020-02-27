NATIONAL EMERGENCY AS CHINA SENDS ‘BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS’, basically an army of at least 100,000 ducks 4,827 kilometres (nearly 3,000 miles) from the eastern province of Zhejiang to Pakistan, which shares a border with the Xinjiang province. to fight locust infestation that poses a threat to regional food security.

Ducks are a simple biological weapon and an effective method of controlling locust infestations, more efficient than chickens at guzzling down the locusts, with a duck , able to over 200 locusts a day, and ducks are more likely to stay in a group, and manage compared to chickens.

This is now a global food security threat as East Africa is under threat from swarms of hundreds of millions of locusts and thus, using ducks as “biological weapons” is a cheaper and more environmentally-friendly alternative as compared to the use of pesticides such as those used in crop spraying and pest control in agriculture. yahoo Sibusiso Ngwenya

