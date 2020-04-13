WHO REMEMBERS, THAT the Ministry of Defence is a Zimbabwe Government ministry, responsible for defence and national defence policy, yet in mid March 2020, the head of this ministry, Oppah Muchinguri, the Zimbabwe’s defence minister said Covid-19 is God’s “punishment” of the US and Europe for imposing sanctions against members of the ruling regime over human rights abuses.

As if such an immature, non diplomatic utterance by a Minister was not enough to embarass every Zimbabwean, a few days ago, motormouth musician cum politician, the deputy Zimbabwe government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi warned United Kingdom citizens in Zimbabwe, not to leave Zimbabwe because they would die when they returned to UK as they risk contracting the deadly CoronaVirus at Heathrow and in their homes in UK .

Being a loose cannon, he went on to say that, for the first time in history, Africa is a safe home compared to Europe where life expectancy has dropped catastrophically overnight.

Its amazing that, such a nation with a poor Health Service Delivery, not even simple paracetamol in hospital, most nurses, doctors and other medical staff spread globally across the disapora, and fully aware that the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at that time hospitalised in the Acute Medical Unit of St Thomas Hospital in London for coronavirus is still in denial of the pending disaster when the coronavirus finally hits Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Doctors have warned that coronavirus cases will rise sharply in the final days of the 21 day lockdown, as the virus will have spread and Zimbabwe is not fit for purpose in fighting such a health disaster.

The total number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK has risen past 11,329 hospital deaths with 717 more deaths over the last 24 hours. It beggars belief that, such so called leaders, are at the forefront of biting the nad that feeds the people, the very first world or Western nations who will pump in money, material and expertise in fighting Covid-19 when it blows out fully in Zimbabwe, now on countdown,..wake up Zimbabwe!…DISCUSS!-by Sibusiso Ngwenya

