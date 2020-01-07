OVER 10,000 camels to be shot to prevent them from drinking too much water in drought-afflicted South Australia.

OVER 10,000 of 1,2 million camels will be shot to prevent them from drinking too much water in drought-afflicted South Australia.

The shooters will begin the cull on Wednesday following an order from Aboriginal leaders in the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.

Locals have complained that the animals have been entering communities and wreaking havoc as they look for any available water source, including taps and tanks.

“We have been stuck in stinking hot and uncomfortable conditions, feeling unwell, because the camels are coming in and knocking down fences, getting in around the houses and trying to get to water through air-conditioners,’’ Marita Baker, a board member of the APY executive, told The Australian.

The animals are also being culled over concerns about greenhouse gas emissions, as they emit methane equivalent to one ton of carbon dioxide per year, the paper reported.

A spokesperson for the South Australia Department of Environment and Water said the increasing number of camels had caused several problems in the region.

“This has resulted in significant damage to infrastructure, danger to families and communities, increased grazing pressure across the APY lands and critical animal welfare issues as some camels die of thirst or trample each other to access water,” the spokesperson told news.com.au.

“In some cases, dead animals have contaminated important water sources and cultural sites.”

The operation to control the camel population, estimated to total 1.2 million across the country, is expected to take five days.

Their carcasses will be left to dry off before they are burned or buried, ABC News reported.

Camels were introduced to Australia from India and Afghanistan during the 19th century, and were used for transport and construction.

If culling did not take place, the camel population would double every eight to 10 years.

The operation comes amid estimates that more than a billion animals have died in the wildfires which have been raging across Australia.

Chris Dickman, an ecologist at the University of Sydney, told HuffPost earlier estimates that nearly half a million creatures had perished were conservative because they did not include animals such as bats, frogs and invertebrates.

Including those, he said it was “without any doubt at all” that the losses exceeded 1 billion, which he also called “a very conservative figure”.

Conservationists and wildlife experts fear the bushfires may have wiped out entire species of animals.

Populations of small marsupials called dunnarts, along with glossy black cockatoos, may have disappeared entirely after fires burned a third of Kangaroo Island, which has been left a “scorched wasteland”. yahoo

WELCOME EVERYONE: 286,261 MEMBERS, A Quarter of a million members, thank you for the fast growth, participation and continuous encouragement to others to join the group, and engage other progressive minded people in respectful and inclusive debate focused on information dissemination in issues that directly affect the ordinary person including human rights, good governance, accountability, transparency, housing, employment, development, girl child, equality, gender, peace, climate change, pollution, youth, freedom and more issues that directly affect the ordinary person. Information dissemination empowers the readers so that they are better placed to make well informed decisions and choices such as voting. Please feel free to add and encourage others to join.

INFORMATION IS POWER!-Thank you for the support. Please email all your articles, photos and breaking news, to newzimbabwe.vision@yahoo.com ,linkedin.com/in/sibusiso-ngwenya-563a572b ‘

Twitter-@sibungwen

or whatsapp to Mr Sibusiso Ngwenya 0044 79 3 9100534 for publication on the constantly growing online groups, currently standing as follows:

1) Zimbabwe Global News 286,261 Members

2) Newzimbabwevision.com website 24,436 likes

24,468 followers.

Manages Newzimbabwevision

Followed by 12,801

https://www.facebook.com/sibusiso.ngwenya.967/videos/10211107528700959/?t=2