TWELVE CHIPINGE MACHETE WIELDING VILLAGERS attacked a messenger of court team, critically injuring one as the villagers were being evicted from a private commercial farm, Smithfield farm after illegally settling on it.

The villagers are Shadreck Simango (28) and 11 others who appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware on charges of public violence or alternatively contempt of court in contravention of section 72 (a) of the Magistrates. Sibusiso Ngwenya.

